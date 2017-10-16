National Politics

Kentucky schedules exam for prospective PVA candidates

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 2:17 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky revenue officials say an examination has been scheduled for people interested in getting on next year's election ballot in hopes of serving as a property valuation administrator.

The Department of Revenue says the exam is set for Nov. 17 at the Holiday Inn Louisville East. The more than three hour exam begins at 9 a.m.

To ensure adequate seating, the department is requesting that participants register in advance for the exam.

The exam originally was to be held in Frankfort, but the site was moved to Louisville.

Under state law, anyone wanting to appear on the ballot as a PVA candidate has to hold a certificate issued by the revenue department. That certificate shows the candidate has been examined by the department and is qualified for the office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better." CREDITS: The White House

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair 2:02

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

View More Video