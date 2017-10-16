National Politics

Police: 7 arrested in ongoing effort to fight drug trade

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 5:18 AM

NASHUA, N.H.

New Hampshire police say they've arrested seven people in an ongoing effort to break up the drug trade in Nashua.

The investigation and subsequent arrests Thursday are part of the Nashua Police Department's Granite Shield operation. The Nashua Telegraph reports the operation is funded through a state program aimed at targeting drug dealers during the current opioid epidemic.

The state awarded $261,000 to city police last month to fund drug investigations through the Granite Hammer program. This is the second year in a row Nashua has been awarded grant money.

Police Lt. Brian Kenney says the city has seen a 25 percent drop in opioid overdoses, and drug dealers with large operations have stopped coming into the city.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better." CREDITS: The White House

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair 2:02

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

View More Video