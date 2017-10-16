National Politics

Police identify man killed on I-81 while helping friend

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 8:08 AM

LAFAYETTE, N.Y.

Authorities have released the name of the man they say was helping a friend on the side of an upstate New York highway when he was struck by a vehicle and killed.

The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred on Interstate 81 around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Lafayette, just south of Syracuse.

Deputies say 36-year-old Madhav Regmi, of Syracuse, was driving south on I-81 while following a friend who was driving a truck.

Police say Regmi noticed an open door on the friend's vehicle. After alerting the friend, both of them pulled to the shoulder of the highway to close the door.

Deputies say as Regmi walked back to his vehicle was hit by a passing FedEx tandem-tractor-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better." CREDITS: The White House

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair 2:02

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair

View More Video