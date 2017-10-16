Police identify man killed on I-81 while helping friend

Authorities have released the name of the man they say was helping a friend on the side of an upstate New York highway when he was struck by a vehicle and killed.
The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred on Interstate 81 around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Lafayette, just south of Syracuse.
Deputies say 36-year-old Madhav Regmi, of Syracuse, was driving south on I-81 while following a friend who was driving a truck.
Police say Regmi noticed an open door on the friend's vehicle. After alerting the friend, both of them pulled to the shoulder of the highway to close the door.
Deputies say as Regmi walked back to his vehicle was hit by a passing FedEx tandem-tractor-trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
