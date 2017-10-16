National Politics

Indiana man sentenced in attack on Michigan state trooper

The Associated Press

October 16, 2017 8:00 PM

ST. JOSEPH, Mich.

An Indiana man accused in an attack on a Michigan State Police trooper has been sentenced to 15 to 50 years in prison.

WSBT-TV reports that 19-year-old Travis Wise, of Middlebury, appeared Monday in a Berrien County court on a charge of assault with intent to murder.

Police say Trooper Garry Guild was chasing a stolen motorcycle Feb. 20 in Berrien County near the Indiana state line. Wise's half brother, Michael Barber, of Mishawaka, Indiana, charged Guild after crashing the motorcycle. Police say Wise then pulled up and joined in attacking Guild.

Two motorists stopped the men, allowing the officer to arrest his attackers. Barber was earlier convicted and sentenced to at least 14 years behind bars.

Wise pleaded no contest last month.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better." CREDITS: The White House

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update 0:33

Gamecocks target Bryce Thompson gives recruiting update

View More Video