Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, left, and Salt Lake City Chief of Police Mike Brown, look on as Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski speak during a news conference Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City officials say police body camera video will become public record 10 business days after officer-involved shootings and other incidents. Rick Bowmer AP Photo

National Politics

Police body-cam video public in 10 days under new SLC policy

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 11:07 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Salt Lake City officials say police body camera video will become public record 10 business days after officer-involved shootings and other incidents.

The new policy announced Tuesday comes after two videos have thrown Salt Lake City police into a critical spotlight in recent months: A shooting that killed a black man after he ran from police and the rough arrest of a nurse over a disputed blood draw.

Mayor Jackie Biskupski says the new policy balances transparency with the need for due process as video recordings become a larger part of the national narrative.

She says the videos will be released after public-records requests, barring any unusual circumstances.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill says videos could be withheld if investigators haven't been able to contact all witnesses, for example.

