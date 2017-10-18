National Politics

Previously deported gang member arrested at Arizona border

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 2:12 AM

NOGALES, Ariz.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say a previously deported member of a violent gang has been arrested at Nogales port in southern Arizona.

Officers referred 29-year-old Jose Daniel Calderon-Canada for a secondary inspection Monday night when he applied for entry into the United States claiming to be an American citizen.

Subsequent records checks identified Calderon as a Mexican citizen and an MS-13 gang member with multiple deportations and an extensive criminal history.

The MS-13 gang is believed to have been founded in Los Angeles in the 1980s by immigrants fleeing El Salvador's bloody civil war and has grown into one of the largest street gangs in the U.S.

CBP officers arrested Calderon for making a false claim to U.S. citizenship and he faces federal prosecution.

  Comments  

