National Politics

Manhattan court judge demoted after swearing at colleague

The Associated Press

October 18, 2017 2:16 AM

NEW YORK

A New York City judge has been demoted after his expletive-laced tirade directed at another judge was overheard in court.

Office of Court Administration spokesman Lucian Chalfen says the decision to demote Manhattan Judge Anthony Ferrara is effective immediately. The Daily News reports the judge will do "chambers work" until he retires on Nov. 8.

The judge's pension will be adjusted and his salary reduced for the remainder of his term.

Ferrara interrupted proceedings of another judge to ask for the whereabouts of a lawyer on Oct. 11. She ushered Ferrara into a side room, but their private chat ended up echoing into the courtroom as both judges swore at each other.

Ferrara was appointed to the bench in 2004 as a civil court judge.

