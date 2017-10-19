National Politics

Honolulu mayor nominates 2 people for police commission

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 2:12 AM

HONOLULU

Mayor Kirk Caldwell has nominated two businesspeople to serve on the Honolulu Police Commission.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that Caldwell on Wednesday nominated Karen Chang and Gerard "Jerry" Gibson to replace Luella Costales and Marc Tilker.

Chang has served as director and board chairwoman of Hawaii Pacific Health since 2009.

Gibson is an area vice president of Hilton Hotels and Resorts in Hawaii, Oregon, Las Vegas and Arizona and managing director of Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort.

The Honolulu City Council must confirm the appointments, which wouldn't come in time to vote on the city's next police chief.

If confirmed, their term would run through June 30, 2021.

