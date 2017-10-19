National Politics

Doctor accused of defrauding $3 million pleads guilty

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 5:13 AM

NEWARK, N.J.

A New Jersey doctor has admitted to defrauding Medicare and private insurers out of $3 million.

Anthony Enrico, who worked as a podiatrist in North Haledon, pleaded guilty to health care fraud in Newark Tuesday. The Record reports he faces up to a decade in prison and will be sentenced in January 2018.

Acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick says Enrico must also pay $3 million in restitution.

Enrico had his medical license suspended in April. According to court documents, he defrauded insurers and Medicare by saying he performed physical therapy he did not actually perform.

Enrico declared bankruptcy in 2008.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better." CREDITS: The White House

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference 1:59

The best moments from Frank Martin’s SEC media day press conference

View More Video