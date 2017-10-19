National Politics

Iowa City bans smoking, chewing tobacco in all city parks

The Associated Press

October 19, 2017 8:12 AM

IOWA CITY, Iowa

The Iowa City Council has voted to make smoking, chewing tobacco and e-cigarette use illegal in all of the city's parks.

The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports the council voted 6 to 1 on Tuesday to finalize the ban.

Clay Claussen, chairman of the city's Parks and Recreation Commission, says the ban was a public health issue. The city already had banned smoking in some city parks but hadn't extended the restriction to chewing tobacco until now.

Mayor Jim Throgmorton opposed the ban, saying smoking was already prohibited in many parks.

  Comments  

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better."

