Ohio city councilman arrested, charged with assault

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 2:29 AM

TOLEDO, Ohio

An Ohio city councilman running for re-election has been arrested following a confrontation with a local activist.

Social media posts indicate the confrontation happened during a candidate talent show Thursday night at a bar in Toledo.

Thirty-three-year-old Julian Mack alleges 68-year-old Toledo City Councilman Larry Sykes punched him and grabbed him by the neck after the two exchanged words.

Sykes' campaign manager Shaun Strong tells The Blade no punches were thrown. Strong says Mack had been antagonizing the councilman, who tried to walk away peacefully.

Mack is involved in several social justice groups such as Black Lives Matter and the Community Solidarity Response Network.

Police have charged Sykes with assault. Sgt. Robert Furr tells the newspaper authorities have video evidence of the altercation.

