State trooper shoots, wounds man armed with bow and arrow

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 5:15 AM

POTTSVILLE, Pa.

A Pennsylvania man has been hospitalized after police say he was shot by a state trooper after aiming a bow and arrow in the trooper's direction.

Police encountered the 42-year-old man Tuesday while responding to a report of a domestic altercation in Porter Township near Pottsville.

Upon arriving, officers say a woman left the home while bleeding from her head. The man exited shortly afterward holding the bow.

Authorities say the man pulled the bow back and pointed it at the trooper, who fired his gun toward the man while running for cover.

The trooper fired again after the man raised the bow and arrow a second time, striking the man in the leg.

Police say the suspect is facing charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

