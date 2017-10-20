National Politics

Court rejects appeal from former inmate alleging jail abuse

The Associated Press

October 20, 2017 6:43 AM

WATERLOO, Iowa

A federal court has rejected an appeal from a former Black Hawk County inmate who claimed deputies choked him and didn't provide appropriate care.

A U.S. District Court judge in January dismissed the lawsuit filed by 25-year-old Trivansky Tyrique Swington, and the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that on Thursday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth District upheld that action.

Swington had sought $10 million because of the August 2015 incident at the county jail. He says deputies choked, kneed and elbowed him, leading to a seizure, and then didn't provide needed medical care.

District Court Judge Linda Reade had initially dismissed the suit, saying Swington didn't comply with deputies, acted aggressively toward them and then received medical treatment.

At the time of the incident, Swington was awaiting trial on robbery charges. He pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge and is at a prison in Fort Dodge.

