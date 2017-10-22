National Politics

State adds rusty patched bumble bee to endangered species

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 9:45 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The addition of the rusty patched bumble bee to the list of state endangered species is one of several wildlife rule changes recently approved by the Ohio Wildlife Council.

The council also this week approved changes to sport fishing regulations. Those changes include exempting striped bass, hybrid striped bass and white bass taken from Pymatuning Lake from statewide bag and size limit regulations and removing the 15-inch minimum length limit on saugeye harvested from Lake Snowden.

Other changes include reducing the bag limit to four fish in the aggregate for channel and blue catfish harvested from Hoover Reservoir.

The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that votes on all ODNR Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations and season dates after considering public input.

