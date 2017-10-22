National Politics

Judge: School not at fault for student's fall from window

The Associated Press

October 22, 2017 11:19 AM

POULTNEY, Vt.

A federal judge has ruled that a Vermont college won't have to pay damages to a student who was seriously hurt when he fell from a fourth-floor window after drinking wine that contained LSD.

The Rutland Herald reports that the suit accused Green Mountain College in Poultney of failing to enforce its own rules. The judge said the school can't be found at fault for not protecting the student from his own voluntary actions.

The suit was filed earlier this year on behalf of Christian Pezzino, by his mother. Court records say he was permanently disabled by the 2014 fall.

Police say Pezzino ran down the hallway of a campus building and jumped through a glass window.

Lawyers for Pezzino and the college didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better." CREDITS: The White House

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Betty Who performs at SC Pride 1:00

Betty Who performs at SC Pride

View More Video