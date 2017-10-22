Trump should talk more about 4 soldiers killed in Niger, Graham says amid spat

President Donald Trump should talk more about the four American soldiers killed in Niger instead of continuing his spat with a Democratic congresswoman, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday.
“I would urge President Trump, let’s talk a little bit about the four soldiers,” the South Carolina senator said on NBC’s Meet the Press. “How about a little time on who they were and why they did what they did, and all those like them?”
Graham’s comments came in the midst of an ongoing squabble between Trump and Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida, over what was said in a phone call between Trump and the widow of one of four U.S. soldiers killed in an ambush attack in Niger on Oct. 4. Wilson, a Democrat, said Trump told the wife of Sgt. La David Johnson that her husband “knew what he signed up for.”
Trump said Wednesday that Wilson “fabricated” the account, later calling her “wacky” and saying that she is “killing” the Democratic Party.
Graham also criticized Trump’s statements suggesting that previous presidents did not make similar calls to the families of fallen servicemen. Trump specifically questioned whether former President Barack Obama called retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, who is now Trump’s chief of staff, after Kelly’s son was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that President Obama and Michelle Obama, their heart broke every time a soldier fell on their watch,” Graham said. “There’s no doubt in my mind, having been around President Trump a lot lately, that he loves the military.”
Graham had criticism for Wilson as well.
“If I had been in the car with somebody and President Obama was on the other end of the phone, I would not have politicized this like Congresswoman Wilson,” he said.
