New York City launches 3 new artist-in-residency programs

The New York City government is launching three new artist-in-residency programs for three city agencies.
The city Department of Cultural Affairs says the programs will be located within the Department of Correction, the Department of Probation and the Mayor's Office to Combat Domestic Violence. The Wall Street Journal reports artists will need to apply by Nov. 12 for consideration and residencies will begin in January 2018.
Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl says the effort will address the desire for the arts to be more fully integrated into the public sector.
Department of Probation Commissioner Ana Bermudez says she sees potential for resident artists to help people on probation express themselves creatively — reducing chances of future incarceration.
Comments