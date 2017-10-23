National Politics

New York City launches 3 new artist-in-residency programs

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 2:08 AM

NEW YORK

The New York City government is launching three new artist-in-residency programs for three city agencies.

The city Department of Cultural Affairs says the programs will be located within the Department of Correction, the Department of Probation and the Mayor's Office to Combat Domestic Violence. The Wall Street Journal reports artists will need to apply by Nov. 12 for consideration and residencies will begin in January 2018.

Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl says the effort will address the desire for the arts to be more fully integrated into the public sector.

Department of Probation Commissioner Ana Bermudez says she sees potential for resident artists to help people on probation express themselves creatively — reducing chances of future incarceration.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better." CREDITS: The White House

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy 0:26

Strong arm robbery at Richland County Old Navy

View More Video