More officers receive training to help veterans in crisis

The Associated Press

October 23, 2017 3:45 AM

WILMINGTON, Del.

More police officers in Delaware are being trained to help military veterans going through a mental health crisis.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Sunday that a new unit has been formed within the New Castle County Police Department. The Veterans Response Team includes officers who served in the military. It will complement the department's already existing Crisis Intervention Team.

Four officers recently attended veterans response training in North Carolina. They've been sharing the expertise with other agencies that include the Wilmington Police Department, Delaware State Police and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Police Service in Elsmere.

Police on New Castle County's Veterans Response Team said the goal is to always have a specially trained officer available during a time of crisis for a veteran.

