National Politics

Police cases over 137-shot barrage unsettled 5 years later

Associated Press

October 23, 2017 6:41 AM

CLEVELAND

Nearly five years after two unarmed black suspects died in a 137-shot barrage of Cleveland police gunfire, five officers fired for their roles are set to return to duty this week after an arbitrator reinstated their jobs.

Discipline and criminal charges against some officers involved in the case remain unsettled.

One of the six patrol officers fired after the high-speed chase and shootings in November 2012 was acquitted on charges but didn't get his job back.

Misdemeanor charges against five supervisors accused of dereliction of duty remain undecided. Their police union president and a defense attorney say the supervisors have been left in limbo.

Dozens of patrol officers who received lesser discipline for their roles in the chase are waiting to hear whether an arbitrator decides to rescind that discipline.

