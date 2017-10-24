National Politics

Missing freshman college student found dead near campus

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 2:10 AM

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, N.J.

New Jersey authorities say a community college student who has been missing for more than a month has been found dead near the college's campus.

State officials say 18-year-old Nick Pratico was last seen on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Township campus on Sept. 20. New Jersey State Police and Hamilton Township police say they found his body Monday morning across the road from the campus.

Authorities say the cause of death is not yet known, and an autopsy will be conducted.

Pratico, of Hamilton, was a freshman at the community college.

Hamilton police are asking for Pratico's family's privacy to be respected as they grieve.

