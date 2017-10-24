National Politics

Guam delegate suggests options to save Chamorro Land Trust

The Associated Press

October 24, 2017 2:23 AM

HAGATNA, Guam

Guam Del. Madeleine Bordallo has proposed five options to save the Chamorro Land Trust program, which has been challenged in court by the federal government.

The Pacific Daily News reports the U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit claims the local government violated the federal Fair Housing Act "for discriminating against non-Chamorros."

The Chamorro Land Trust program aims to hold public land for indigenous Chamorros, who can lease 1-acre tracts for $1 a year for 99 years. The Land Trust Commission also leases land for commercial use to non-Chamorros.

Bordallo's letter to Gov. Eddie Calvo and Speaker Benjamin Cruz on Monday provided options to save the program that include mimicking other federal programs in Hawaii and Alaska, or creating a Chamorro tribe.

