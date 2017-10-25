National Politics

Salt Lake Republicans call for district attorney to resign

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 2:14 AM

SALT LAKE CITY

The Salt Lake County Republican Party has called for the resignation of District Attorney Sim Gill, claiming he is lagging on an investigation into possible elder abuse of former Salt Lake County Recorder Gary Ott, who died last week.

Gill, however, said the party's call for resignation on Tuesday is an attempt to "politicize" Ott's death.

Gill said his team gathered new information earlier this month during the open court hearing between Ott's family and Karmen Sanone, Ott's former employee and caretaker.

Sanone and Julie Dole, Ott's former chief deputy, are accused of taking advantage of his poor health. They've denied those allegations.

Gill said his office "continues to investigate this difficult matter," but elder abuse investigations "can and do take substantial time and care."

