National Politics

Pueblo lacks shelter for homeless as cold weather settles in

The Associated Press

October 25, 2017 9:41 PM

PUEBLO, Colo.

Renovations to the Pueblo Rescue Mission building are not expected to be completed until late December, leaving the city's homeless population without a shelter as cold weather settles in.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports that the City Council on Monday received a request to make a city-owned building temporarily available for below-freezing nights.

The Salvation Army used to house up to 50 men on cold nights, but has shifted its role to providing daytime family services at the old Jefferson School.

Council President Steve Nawrocki urged the city's emergency human services groups to identify a building that could be used.

When the rescue mission's renovations are completed, the building will have 50 permanent beds for adult men, 40 beds for adult women and space for 50 mats on the floor.

