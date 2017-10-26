National Politics

Pierce County Democrat files to challenge Smith for Congress

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 8:27 AM

A Pierce County Democrat has entered the race to challenge Rep. Adrian Smith for his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Paul Theobald announced his intentions Wednesday, saying he wants to "bring vitality back to rural communities, bring a sense of community back to rural communities."

Theobald is a former dean at Wayne State University. He works remotely at University of Southern Indiana, teaching an online class. He and his wife raise hogs in Pierce County.

Among his top issues are rural revitalization, agricultural policy, Medicare for all, raising the minimum wage and opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline.

Smith has represented Nebraska's 3rd District since 2007. The district covers most of the state.

