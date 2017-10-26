This image provided by the Warren commission, shows Warren Commission Exhibit No. 697, President John F. Kennedy at the extreme right on rear seat of his limousine during Dallas, motorcade on Nov. 22, 1963. His wife, Jacqueline, beside him, Gov. John Connally of Texas and his wife were on jump seats in front of the president. President Donald Trump is caught in a push-pull on new details of Kennedy’s assassination, jammed between students of the killing who want every scrap of information and intelligence agencies that are said to be counseling restraint. How that plays out should be known on Oct. 26, 2017, when long-secret files are expected to be released.
National Politics

The Latest: CIA and FBI behind most requests on JFK files

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 6:35 PM

WASHINGTON

The Latest on the scheduled release of long-secret documents about the 1963 assassination of President John Kennedy (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

Senior administration officials say the CIA and the FBI made most of the requests to continue to withhold information from the release of the last trove of secret files about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The collection includes more than 3,100 documents — comprising hundreds of thousands of pages — that have never been seen by the public. About 30,000 documents were released previously — with redactions. The National Archives is to release 2,800 of the remaining records now.

President Donald Trump has asked all agencies, including the CIA and FBI, to go back and review their suggested redactions so that even more of the material can be released in coming months.

A 1992 law required all government records related to the assassination to be "publicly disclosed in full" within 25 years. The deadline was Thursday.

___

6:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is delaying the release of some files on the John Kennedy assassination that were due to come out Thursday. He's approved 2,800 other records for release.

White House officials say Trump will state in a coming memo that he had "no choice" but to keep others secret because of national security concerns. He's having those records further reviewed for the next six months.

Officials say Trump will impress upon federal agencies that JFK files should stay secret after the six-month review "only in the rarest cases."

