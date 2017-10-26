National Politics

Education Secretary DeVos to attend Indianapolis FFA expo

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 8:00 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos will be in Indianapolis for a gathering of the National FFA Organization, a group formerly known as the Future Farmers of America.

DeVos is scheduled to give a brief speech Friday morning. Later she will hold a closed-door round table discussion with FFA student leaders.

The gathering wraps up Saturday with the selection of the coming year's national FFA officers. Purdue University sophomore Annalee Witte is competing for one of six open positions. Witte grew up in Wilkinson, Indiana, on a grain and livestock farm and is a graduate of Eastern Hancock High School.

