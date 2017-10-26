National Politics

Appeals court revives woman's hotel rape suit

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 8:15 PM

SAN DIEGO

A California appeals court has revived a lawsuit by a cleaning woman who was raped by a drunken guest for two hours at a San Diego hotel.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the appellate panel on Thursday sent the case against Pacific Pearl Hotel Management back to a local court that had dismissed the suit.

The housekeeper was in a room at Wyndham Garden San Diego when the man entered, knocked her unconscious and assaulted and raped her for two hours.

Christopher Stevens was arrested a few days later, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 65 years to life in prison.

Stevens wasn't a hotel guest. The lawsuit said hotel employees saw him walking around with a beer but failed to immediately report him or kick him out.

