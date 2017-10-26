National Politics

Idaho AG to continue criminal investigation into lawmaker

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 9:56 PM

BOISE, Idaho

Authorities say the criminal investigation involving a former state representative has been turned over to the Idaho Attorney General's office.

According to Caldwell police on Thursday, the Attorney General's office will continue the investigation into 36-year-old Brandon Hixon from Caldwell. Officials have declined to share details about the case and what prompted officers to launch it on Oct. 5.

Hixon, a Republican who was elected to the Idaho House in 2012, resigned last week after police confirmed he was the subject of an investigation.

Hixon's attorney Gabe McCarthy said he would offer a comment Friday.

Scott Graf, spokesman for Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, confirmed the office had received the case, but declined to comment further.

No charges have been filed against Hixon as of Thursday.

Regional Republicans in Canyon County are currently deciding possible replacements to replace Hixon. Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter will make the final selection.

