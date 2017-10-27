National Politics

Settlement would award Baton Rouge protesters up to $1000

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 3:48 AM

BATON ROUGE, La.

A federal judge is scheduled to hold a hearing Friday on whether to approve a class-action settlement that would award up to $1,000 in cash to nearly 80 protesters who were arrested after a deadly police shooting in Louisiana.

Several lawsuits have accused law enforcement agencies in Baton Rouge of violating the constitutional rights of protesters who were arrested after the July 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling, a 37-year-old black man.

Black Lives Matter movement leader DeRay Mckesson is among the arrested protesters eligible for cash payments ranging from $500 to $1,000 if the proposed settlement gets the judge's final approval.

Police arrested nearly 200 people at protests in Baton Rouge after a white police officer shot and killed Sterling during a struggle outside a convenience store.

