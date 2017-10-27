National Politics

Man sentenced for stolen stove accident that killed deputy

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 8:10 PM

SANTA ANA, Calif.

A man whose stolen stove fell off his truck and killed a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy will spend 16 years to life in prison.

The Orange County Register says Cole Wilkins was sentenced Friday. He's already spent 11 years behind bars as the case made its way through the courts.

Authorities say Wilkins stole some kitchen appliances from an unfinished home in 2006. He was driving on State Route 91 in Anaheim when an unsecured stove tumbled off the back of his truck.

Thirty-four-year-old David Piquette of Corona was driving to work. The deputy swerved to miss the stove and was crushed by a cement truck.

Wilkins originally was convicted of first-degree murder but the California Supreme Court overturned the conviction. Last month, he was convicted of second-degree murder.

