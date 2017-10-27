National Politics

Mexican businessman sentenced for illegal contributions

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 8:21 PM

SAN DIEGO

A Mexican businessman who made $600,000 in illegal campaign contributions to candidates in San Diego's 2012 mayoral race is going to federal prison.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that Jose Azano Matsura received a three-year sentence on Friday.

He was convicted on 35 charges of providing illegal money and campaign services to supporters of former Mayor Bob Filner and then-District Attorney Bonnie Dumanis.

Prosecutors say Azano was seeking to buy political influence, including support for a San Diego waterfront development that would have included a yacht marina, hotel and luxury condominiums.

