Central Americans fear Trump may ax immigration program

In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, photo, Iris Acosta, a 51-year-old hotel housekeeper from Honduras, pauses for photos in her sister's apartment in Los Angeles. Acosta is a Temporary Protected Status recipient, a program that is geared toward countries ravaged by natural disasters or war. The program is a temporary fix for immigrants without legal status, designed to avoid the scenario of the government deporting large numbers of immigrants to countries reeling from earthquakes, hurricanes and war. Jae C. Hong AP Photo