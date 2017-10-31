Attorneys prepare for opening of New Mexico corruption trial

Attorneys are preparing for opening arguments in a corruption trial against a former New Mexico state senator accused of using his elected position to profit from the sale of a state-owned building.
Opening arguments were scheduled for Tuesday morning in the trial of ex-Sen. Phil Griego on charges that include bribery, fraud, perjury, unlawful interest in a public contract and violation of ethical principles of service. A jury was selected Monday.
The 69-year-old former Santa Fe city councilman denies wrongdoing. Prosecutors at the state attorney general's office say Griego used his former position as a lawmaker to arrange a $50,000 commission on the sale of a downtown building in Santa Fe.
The attorney general's office plans to call on legislative staff and a former Cabinet secretary as initial witnesses.
Comments