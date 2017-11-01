National Politics

Poll shows big opposition to constitutional convention in NY

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 5:44 AM

ALBANY, N.Y.

A new survey from Siena College shows big opposition to a constitutional convention among likely New York voters in next week's election.

The poll found that 57 percent of respondents plan to vote no on the question of calling a constitutional convention. Twenty-five percent of respondents said they will vote yes.

Voters in Tuesday's election will be asked whether they support calling a convention, where delegates would consider changes to the state constitution.

By a similar 2-to-1 margin respondents to the survey say they believe "nothing good will get done" at a convention.

The survey found overwhelming support for another ballot proposal that would authorize a judge to strip the pensions of elected officials.

The Oct. 25-29 telephone poll of 814 likely voters has a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better." CREDITS: The White House

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with NC State 4:32

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney previews matchup with NC State

View More Video