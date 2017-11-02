National Politics

Vermont state senator will plead guilty to DUI charge

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017

BURLINGTON, Vt.

A Vermont state senator who was charged with drunken driving earlier this month is expected to plead guilty this week.

The Burlington Free Press reports 55-year-old Deborah Ingram says she will plead guilty to driving under the influence when she appears in court Thursday.

Ingram was arrested Oct. 12 near her Williston home after she went off the road. According to police records, her blood alcohol level was more than twice Vermont's 0.08 percent limit.

Ingram says she suffers from a disease for which she has been getting treatment through a 12-step program. She says she had a temporary setback and will continue to seek treatment to ensure that "something like this never happens again."

Ingram, a Democrat, was elected to the Senate last year.

