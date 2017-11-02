National Politics

Man arrested after scuffle injures a Goodyear police officer

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 2:39 AM

GOODYEAR, Ariz.

Police in Goodyear have arrested a man who allegedly injured an officer during a scuffle.

They say 26-year-old Lavontay Laurice Taylor has been booked into the Maricopa County jail in downtown Phoenix.

He's being held on suspicion of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault causing serious physical injury, resisting arrest, threatening and intimidating and obstructing law enforcement.

Officers responded to a report of a fight involving numerous people Tuesday night in Goodyear, west of Phoenix.

When police arrived on scene, they say Taylor was argumentative and threatening to fight with officers.

They say Taylor took down one officer, causing a head injury.

A second police officer was able to overcome Taylor and eventually take him into custody.

It was unclear Wednesday if Taylor has a lawyer yet.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better." CREDITS: The White House

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs 1:49

Channing Tindall has eye on Gamecocks and Bulldogs

View More Video