Unexploded ordnance found in northern Arizona is detonated

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 2:39 AM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz.

Coconino County authorities say an unexploded military ordnance found at Fort Tuthill has been safely detonated by a bomb disposal unit.

County sheriff's deputies responded to the fort Tuesday evening after a citizen reported finding the small, cylinder-shaped ordnance.

Deputies determined the item was likely unearthed during recent excavation.

The Flagstaff Bomb Squad was called out and determined that the ordnance may be a viable explosive.

Sheriff's deputies remained on site throughout the night to protect the area.

An Explosive Bomb Disposal Unit assigned to Luke Air Force Base in Glendale arrived on the scene Wednesday to take care of the detonation.

The fort was a training site for the 158th Infantry regiment from 1929 through 1948.

It now is mainly a recreation area for the county and military personnel.

