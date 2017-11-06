In this Nov. 2, 2017, photo, Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, speaks with reporters following a day of questions from the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
In this Nov. 2, 2017, photo, Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, speaks with reporters following a day of questions from the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo
In this Nov. 2, 2017, photo, Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, speaks with reporters following a day of questions from the House Intelligence Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo

National Politics

Former Trump adviser Page tells panel about 2016 Russia trip

Associated Press

November 06, 2017 9:00 PM

WASHINGTON

A former foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump's campaign has told a House committee he had contact with a high-level Russian official while on a trip to Russia last year.

In a transcript released Monday by the House intelligence committee, Carter Page tells the committee he "briefly said hello to" Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich when he traveled to Russia for a speech. Page also tells the panel he had informed some members of the Trump campaign about the trip and he had planned to share information with them about what he had learned.

Page has often been contradictory about whom he met on the trip, but his testimony Thursday was under oath.

Page says he had no personal information about Russian election interference.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better." CREDITS: The White House

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2 0:46

Main Street Dollar General burglary in Columbia 2

View More Video