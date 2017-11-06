National Politics

US ends temporary permits for Nicaragua, holds on Honduras

Associated Press

November 06, 2017 9:49 PM

WASHINGTON

The Trump administration is planning a January 2019 end to a temporary residency permit program for 5,000 citizens from Nicaragua who have lived in the United States for almost two decades.

The administration is also postponing a decision until next July on how deal with a similar program for 86,000 residents from Honduras.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke says the program, known as Temporary Protected Status, is no longer necessary for Nicaragua. Duke says temporary residents living under that permit would be allowed time for an orderly transition for them and their Central American homeland.

Duke is postponing a final decision in the case of Honduras in order to learn more information, automatically extending the current permits for Hondurans in the U.S. for six months.

