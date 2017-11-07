National Politics

Atlantic City, other New Jersey cities holding mayoral races

Associated Press

November 07, 2017 12:34 AM

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J.

Atlantic City's mayor says even dead people are doing their civic duty in this year's election.

Republican incumbent Don Guardian alleges a voter fraud operation run on behalf of his Democratic opponent, City Council President Frank Gilliam Jr., is paying people to vote Democratic. Guardian says he believes absentee ballots have been cast on behalf of dead people and former residents.

He's asked prosecutors to investigate, but they haven't taken any public action so far.

Gilliam denies his campaign has done anything wrong.

More than 2,500 applications for absentee ballots in the Atlantic City race have been made to county election offices.

Independent Joseph Polillo and Green candidate Henry Green are also running.

Voters also will select mayors elsewhere Tuesday including in Jersey City, Camden, Hoboken and Edison.

