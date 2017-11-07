National Politics

Teen pleads guilty to shooting Ohio sheriff's deputy

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 2:14 AM

TOLEDO, Ohio

An 18-year-old has pleaded guilty to charges related to the shooting and wounding of a sheriff's deputy in northwestern Ohio following a search near the Michigan state line.

Jeshua Gilmore, of Toledo, entered a guilty plea Monday to several counts that include attempted aggravated murder and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Authorities say Gilmore shot Deputy Jeremy Simon twice July 31 after leading the officer on a car chase in Lyons. The Blade reports the teen fled the shooting on foot, stole a vehicle and was arrested about 17 hours later in Toledo.

Simon recovered from his injuries and returned to work Aug. 29.

Gilmore faces more than 20 years in prison during sentencing.

