Emergency personal respond to the scene where a Pennsylvania State Police corporal was shot in Northampton County, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. The corporal was shot several times while exchanging gunfire with a suspect during a traffic stop Tuesday morning, and the suspect was also wounded, authorities said.
Emergency personal respond to the scene where a Pennsylvania State Police corporal was shot in Northampton County, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. The corporal was shot several times while exchanging gunfire with a suspect during a traffic stop Tuesday morning, and the suspect was also wounded, authorities said. The Morning Call via AP April Gamiz
Emergency personal respond to the scene where a Pennsylvania State Police corporal was shot in Northampton County, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. The corporal was shot several times while exchanging gunfire with a suspect during a traffic stop Tuesday morning, and the suspect was also wounded, authorities said. The Morning Call via AP April Gamiz

National Politics

Suspect identified in shooting of Pennsylvania state trooper

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 2:11 AM

FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa.

Police have identified the suspect in the shooting of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper.

Twenty-two-year-old Daniel Khalil Clary, of Effort, is facing charges that include attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault.

Authorities say Clary engaged in a "knock-down, drag-out fight" with troopers after a routine traffic stop in Plainfield Township Tuesday morning. At one point, Clary managed to get free, grab his gun and fire at the troopers.

Both troopers returned fire, and Clary was struck multiple times. One trooper was hospitalized in "extremely critical" but stable condition after he was shot at least three times.

State police Capt. Richard D'Ambrosio says he's "very hopeful" the trooper will survive.

Clary is being treated at a hospital for his injures. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better." CREDITS: The White House

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

View More Video