National Politics

Teen testifies about her parents' fatal shooting

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 8:18 AM

MILWAUKEE

A teenager has taken the witness stand in Milwaukee County court and described the moments her parents were fatally gunned down in their apartment.

Dan Popp is on trial for killing his neighbors Phia and Mai Vue and Jesus Manso-Perez in March of 2016 at the south side Milwaukee apartment building.

Fifteen-year-old Isabel Vue told jurors Tuesday the family was watching a movie when heard a gunshot in the hallway outside their apartment. She says the family ran to hide in a back bedroom and then heard the front door breaking down. Vue says Popp appeared with an assault rifle and took her father to the bathroom where he was shot. He later killed her mother.

Popp has pleaded not guilty by mental disease or defect.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better." CREDITS: The White House

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

View More Video