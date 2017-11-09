National Politics

Cape Elizabeth approves plastic bag fee, foam container ban

The Associated Press

November 09, 2017 5:14 AM

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine

The Maine town of Cape Elizabeth has approved a fee on commercial bags along with a foam container ban.

The Portland Press Herald reports the Cape Elizabeth Town Council approved the ordinances this week. Under the new measure, stores will charge 5 cents for each single-use plastic bag. Polystyrene foam containers will be banned in restaurants and other stores that serve prepared foods.

Officials say the ordinances will reduce waste and encourage shoppers to bring personal reusable bags. Cape Elizabeth joins several other towns and cities in the state that have adopted similar laws.

The new ordinance goes into effect Dec. 6.

