National Politics

Tennessee governor names Stephen Smith as new chief of staff

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 3:39 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has named senior adviser Stephen Smith as his new chief of staff.

Smith takes over that role from Jim Henry, who will continue to serve as deputy to the Republican governor.

Smith this year helped shepherd through Haslam's transportation funding measure called the Improve Act. The bill included Tennessee's first gas tax increase since 1989, but also cut taxes on groceries, investment income and manufacturers.

Before coming to Haslam's staff last year, Smith had been a lobbyist for the state Department of Education. He was previously a lobbyist for the Tennessee School Boards Association.

Smith earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and his law degree from the Nashville School of Law.

