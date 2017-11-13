National Politics

Walker says Alabama Senate candidate Moore should step aside

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 8:07 PM

MADISON, Wis.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is joining the growing chorus of Republicans who are calling for Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore to step aside amid more allegations he had sexual contact with teenage girls in the 1970s.

Walker on Sunday said Moore should only step aside if the allegations proved true. After another woman came forward Monday and said Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 14, Walker issued a one-sentence statement saying "I believe Roy Moore should step aside."

Walker's change in position came after Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell made a similar shift Monday.

Both of the Republican candidates for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin, Kevin Nicholson and state Sen. Leah Vukmir, said Monday they stood by their statements from last week that Moore should step aside if the allegations are true.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better." CREDITS: The White House

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Final Four banner unveiled at Colonial Life Arena 0:31

Final Four banner unveiled at Colonial Life Arena

View More Video