Alaska Airlines to halt flights to Cuba

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 7:13 PM

SEATTLE

Alaska Airlines says it will discontinue daily flights between Los Angeles and Havana, Cuba, after demand dropped amid new Trump administration restrictions on Cuba travel.

The Seattle-based airline said Tuesday the last flight is planned for Jan. 22.

The airline says about 80 percent of Alaska's flyers to Havana visited under a U.S. allowance for individual educational travel and that changes to U.S. policy last week eliminated that allowance.

When airlines started the flights last year as part of Obama administration policy, they reconnected most Americans to an island that had been cut off by a 55-year-old trade embargo on Cuba and formal ban on U.S. citizens engaging in tourism on the island.

The Trump administration has rolled back some of the changes as President Donald Trump attempts to show he's taking action to prevent U.S. dollars from helping prop up the Cuban government.

