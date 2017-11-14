In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, photo New Mexico State Auditor Tim Keller, left, and Albuquerque City Councilor Dan Lewis speak after participating in a Albuquerque mayoral forum at the South Broadway Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M. Voters will decide Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 between Keller and Lewis in a race that largely has focused on rising crime in Albuquerque and the city's struggling economy.
In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, photo New Mexico State Auditor Tim Keller, left, and Albuquerque City Councilor Dan Lewis speak after participating in a Albuquerque mayoral forum at the South Broadway Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M. Voters will decide Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 between Keller and Lewis in a race that largely has focused on rising crime in Albuquerque and the city's struggling economy. Russell Contreras AP Photo
In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, photo New Mexico State Auditor Tim Keller, left, and Albuquerque City Councilor Dan Lewis speak after participating in a Albuquerque mayoral forum at the South Broadway Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M. Voters will decide Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 between Keller and Lewis in a race that largely has focused on rising crime in Albuquerque and the city's struggling economy. Russell Contreras AP Photo

National Politics

The Latest: Polls close in Albuquerque's mayor race

The Associated Press

November 14, 2017 9:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The Latest on Albuquerque mayor's race (all times local):

____

8 p.m.

Polls have closed in the race to become the next mayor of New Mexico's largest city.

Democrat Tim Keller is facing Republican Dan Lewis in a runoff Tuesday in Albuquerque's mayoral election.

Keller, New Mexico's State Auditor, is vying to return the city to Democratic control after eight years under Republican Mayor Richard Berry. He has stressed community policing and economic revival to battle the city's growing crime rates.

Lewis, an Albuquerque city councilor, says he would work to pressure state judges not to release repeat offenders. He says he would push private investment.

Both say they want to hire at least 400 new police officers.

The election comes a week after Democrats won governorships and legislative seats in Virginia and New Jersey and took mayoral seats in places like Helena, Montana.

9 a.m.

Voters in New Mexico's largest city are set to choose its next mayor amid concerns about crime and the economy.

Democrat Tim Keller is facing Republican Dan Lewis in a runoff Tuesday, a day after an ethics board ruled Keller violated campaign finance laws.

The board did not issue sanctions against Keller, a former state lawmaker and currently the state auditor.

Keller contends the violations weren't intentional. Lewis has suggested that Keller thinks he is above the law.

The election comes a week after Democrats won governorships and legislative seats in Virginia and New Jersey and took mayoral seats in places like Helena, Montana.

Both Keller and Lewis say they want to hire 400 officers and have the Albuquerque Police Department return to neighborhood policing amid a rise in crime.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better." CREDITS: The White House

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid 3:30

Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid

View More Video