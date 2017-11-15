Second Colorado lawmaker accused of sexual harassment

A second Colorado lawmaker is denying allegations of sexual harassment.
Thomas Cavaness, a political organizer, says Democratic Rep. Paul Rosenthal of Denver inappropriately touched him and tried to kiss him at a 2012 fundraiser.
The Denver Post reports that Cavaness filed a complaint with legislative leaders on Tuesday.
Rosenthal emphatically denies the claims. His attorney says the Legislature has no jurisdiction over the complaint because Rosenthal wasn't an elected lawmaker at the time of the alleged incident.
Democratic Rep. Steve Lebsock of Adams County has denied claims by a fellow lawmaker, Rep. Faith Winter, that he sexually harassed her at a party in 2016.
