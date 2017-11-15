National Politics

Arkansas panel OKs prisons' plan for more overtime pay

The Associated Press

November 15, 2017 7:10 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

A legislative panel has given initial approval to a state prison system plan to spend up to $2 million more this year on overtime pay.

An Arkansas Legislative Council subcommittee on Wednesday approved the proposal by the Department of Correction, which said it has already spent more than $1 million on overtime this fiscal year. A department spokesman said the prison system plans to reallocate existing revenue from its work release program for the additional overtime approved Wednesday. The proposal goes before the full Legislative Council on Friday.

State prison officials have said they're struggling with a high number of vacancies as they address a violent rash of incidents this year that have included inmate attacks on guards.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

    President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better." CREDITS: The White House

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat 2:55

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat
VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides 2:28

VIDEO: Gun Control - Voices From Both Sides
Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer 0:54

Look at the section of the Saluda River you will be able to explore next summer

View More Video